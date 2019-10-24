Foods with a high content of calcium for strong bones
It is known that calcium is essential for maintaining bone health, it helps to reduce the risk of fractures, osteoporosis and diabetes. And it contains not only cheese, so that those who do not like this product, you can choose something else.
However, to get calcium from food or dietary Supplements and digest it — not the same thing. Calcium metabolism occurs with the participation of other nutrients: protein and vitamin D.
The leader by quantity of calcium in all dairy products Parmesan cheese. In 100 g of product contains 1 184 mg of calcium — more than the daily requirement. However, we must remember that cheese is fairly nutritious product.
Sesame is the absolute leader in the number of calcium among plant sources. 100 g of these small seeds contains 975 mg of calcium and 17.7 g protein.
Canned sardines are eaten with bones, so they have a lot of calcium: 382 mg per 100 g of product. Although the calcium in these cans is much less than in the same sesame, due to the vitamin D it will be absorbed better.
In 100 g of almonds contains 216 mg of calcium and 21.9 g of protein. However, we must remember that in a small handful of almonds contains about 250 kcal, and 100 g — 581 kcal.
In 100 g of garlic contains 181 mg of calcium and 6.4 g of protein. It also reduces the risk of cardiovascular disease, has antitumor and antimicrobial effects, helps to normalize the glucose level.
Calcium is the most abundant mineral in the human body: in the adult organism it contains about 1-1. 2 kg. Approximately 99% of calcium is involved in the formation and maintenance of bones and teeth.