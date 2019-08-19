Foods with flavonoids protect against cancer and heart disease
Flavonoids rich foods reduce the likelihood of developing cancer and heart disease even in people with addictions, scientists say.
Eating foods with a high content of flavonoids may protect against cancer and heart disease, including those who last a long time, drank alcohol and smoked. To such conclusion researchers from the School of health Sciences ECU, about their work according to the portal Medicalxpress.
In the new study by experts over 23 years, collected and analyzed data from more than 53 thousand people. In the result, it was found that people who consumed about 500 mg of flavonoids per day, showed the lowest risk of developing cancer and cardiovascular diseases.
Scientists have concluded that in a particularly large amount of flavonoids contained in apples and tea.
“One Cup of tea, one Apple, one orange, 100 grams of blueberries 100 grams of broccoli will provide you with the necessary amount of flavonoids,” explained the scientists.
They added that the best effect from the use of flavonoids is achieved when a person breaks up with bad habits and out of his life leaving alcohol and cigarety. The inclusion of flavonoids in the diet will help his body to recover as quickly as possible.
Also eat foods with flavonoids is recommended for people with high risk of developing chronic diseases.