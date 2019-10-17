Foods with lecithin to effectively burn fat
Lecithin is a fatlike substance, the receipt of which the body provides a healthy activity of the brain, nerves and digestion. Thanks to the lecithin removes excess cholesterol from the bloodstream, reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases.
Lecithin strengthens the brain and nerve cells: its use helps the body to better tolerate stress, workload, stress. As a building block of the membranes of brain neurons lecithin directly affects the functional ability of the grey cells. It provides the transmission of nerve impulses: if a nerve cell receives too little lecithin, cognitive function, reaction speed and memory can be reduced.
Also lecithin is included in the transport of cholesterol through the blood vessels: it helps to remove excess cholesterol from the blood. In addition, lecithin supports the function of bile, intestinal health and digestive system.
It has been scientifically proven that lecithin has a beneficial effect on patients with liver diseases such as alcoholic fatty liver and hepatitis. There have been positive benefits in the treatment of ulcerative colitis, chronic colitis.
A positive effect of lecithin on the body experts on nutrition is due to the action of its component choline. This product supports fat burning, has a positive effect on cognitive function, improving signal transmission between brain cells. Choline is one of the recognized activators of the brain.
The daily recommended intake of choline is 550 mg for men and 425 mg for women. For comparison, one egg contains from 250 to 300 milligrams of choline, 100 grams of wheat germ — about 150 milligrams, 100 grams of beef liver — about 420 milligrams of choline.
Also lecithin and its component choline is a substance contained in milk, cheese, peas, corn, soy beans, fish, nuts.