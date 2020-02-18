Football and Formula-1 shared the award for Best sportsman of the year
Yesterday in Berlin there was held a ceremony of awarding the Best athlete of the year Laureus World Sports Awards.
The winners were two: pilot of Formula 1 team Mercedes Lewis Hamilton and the football team of Argentina and Barcelona Lionel Messi.
In addition, the nomination was included marathoner Eliud Kipchoge, rider Marc Marquez, tennis player Rafael Nadal and golfer tiger woods.
This season, British rider for the sixth time became the champion of Formula 1, and the Argentine forward also the sixth time won the “Golden ball”, becoming the champion for this indicator.
Laureus World Sports Awards are awarded annually by athletes for achievements in the previous year. The award was established in 1999.
We will add that in the first stage the candidates selects the sports press, and then takes a vote among the 50 members of the Academy, who are the famous athletes in the past.