Football, Arsenal scored one of the luckiest goals of the English Premier League this season (video)
Eddie Nketia puts the ball into the goal
Within the 31st round of the English Premier League Arsenal away, beat Southampton 2:0.
Opened the scoring Eddie Nketia on the 20th minute of the match.
When this goal 21-year-old Englishman was one of the easiest in his career. The goalkeeper Alex McCarthy have long waged a monologue with himself and a dialogue with the ball near the penalty area. In the end, Alex is grossly mistaken from the first pass and Eddie didn’t have to walk the ball into an empty net.
Add. Thanks to the victory in the South of England, the gunners broke the disappointing statistics of their games on foreign fields where they have not won as many as 9 Dec 2019, when the wards of the then Freddie Ljungberg beat in London “West ham” Ukrainian Andriy Yarmolenko 3:1.