Football “Barcelona” – “Villarreal” and the semi-finals of volleyball world Cup: major sporting events of the week
Monday, September 23
Football. German Bundesliga
Wolfsburg — Hoffenheim — TV “Football 2” — 21:30
Gala evening “The Best FIFA Football Awards-2019” — “U:First” — 21:30
Tuesday, September 24
Football. The Championship Of Spain
“Barcelona” — “Villarreal” — Football 1 — 22:00
Football. The Championship Of Italy
Brescia — Juventus “Football 2” — 22:00
Wednesday, September 25
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
Mariupol — Dynamo — Football 1 — 17:00
Handball. The Championship Of Europe. Women
Romania — Ukraine — Sport 1 — 18:30
Football. The Championship Of Italy
Roma — Atalanta — Football 1 — 20:00
“Inter” — “Latium” — “Football 1” — 22:00
Football. The Championship Of Spain
“Real” — “Osasuna” — “Football 2” — 22:00
Thursday, September 26
Volleyball. The Championship Of Europe. Men
Semi-final — “NTU”, “Sport 1” — 21:30
Football. The Championship Of Italy
“Torino” — “Milan” — “Football 2” — 22:00
Friday, September 27
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
Shakhtar — Vorskla — Football 1 — 19:00
Volleyball. The Championship Of Europe. Men
Semi-final — “NTU”, “Sport 1” at 21:45
Saturday, September 28
Football. The Championship Of Italy
Juventus — SLEPT — “Football 2” — 16:00
Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Donbass” — “Kremenchug” — XSPORT — 16:30
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Karpaty” — “ear” — UNIAN — 17:00
Oleksandriya — Lviv “Football 2” — 19:30
Football. The Championship Of Spain
“Getafe” — “Barcelona” — “Football 1” — 17:00
“Atletiko” — “Real” — “Football 2” — 22:00
Handball. The Championship Of Europe. Women
Ukraine — Poland — XSPORT, Sport 1 at 19:00
Football. German Bundesliga
“Borussia” D — “Bremen” — Football 1 — 19:30
Sunday, September 29
Football. The Championship Of Ukraine
“Mariupol” — “Desna” — Football 1 — 14:00
“Dynamo” — “Dnepr” — “2+2” — 17:00
Olimpik — Zorya — Football 1 — 19:30
Handball. Champions League
“Motor” (Ukraine) — Vardar (Macedonia) — XSPORT — 18:00
Volleyball. The European Championship
Men — Final — “NTU”, “Sport 1” — 18:30
Football. The Championship Of Italy
AC Milan — Fiorentina “Soccer 2” At 21:45
