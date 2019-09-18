Football “Barcelona” – “Villarreal” and the semi-finals of volleyball world Cup: major sporting events of the week

Monday, September 23

Football. German Bundesliga

Wolfsburg — Hoffenheim — TV “Football 2” — 21:30

Gala evening “The Best FIFA Football Awards-2019” — “U:First” — 21:30

Tuesday, September 24

Football. The Championship Of Spain

“Barcelona” — “Villarreal” — Football 1 — 22:00

Football. The Championship Of Italy

Brescia — Juventus “Football 2” — 22:00

Wednesday, September 25

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

Mariupol — Dynamo — Football 1 — 17:00

Handball. The Championship Of Europe. Women

Romania — Ukraine — Sport 1 — 18:30

Football. The Championship Of Italy

Roma — Atalanta — Football 1 — 20:00

“Inter” — “Latium” — “Football 1” — 22:00

Football. The Championship Of Spain

“Real” — “Osasuna” — “Football 2” — 22:00

Thursday, September 26

Volleyball. The Championship Of Europe. Men

Semi-final — “NTU”, “Sport 1” — 21:30

Football. The Championship Of Italy

“Torino” — “Milan” — “Football 2” — 22:00

Friday, September 27

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

Shakhtar — Vorskla — Football 1 — 19:00

Volleyball. The Championship Of Europe. Men

Semi-final — “NTU”, “Sport 1” at 21:45

Saturday, September 28

Football. The Championship Of Italy

Juventus — SLEPT — “Football 2” — 16:00

Hockey. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Donbass” — “Kremenchug” — XSPORT — 16:30

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Karpaty” — “ear” — UNIAN — 17:00

Oleksandriya — Lviv “Football 2” — 19:30

Football. The Championship Of Spain

“Getafe” — “Barcelona” — “Football 1” — 17:00

“Atletiko” — “Real” — “Football 2” — 22:00

Handball. The Championship Of Europe. Women

Ukraine — Poland — XSPORT, Sport 1 at 19:00

Football. German Bundesliga

“Borussia” D — “Bremen” — Football 1 — 19:30

Sunday, September 29

Football. The Championship Of Ukraine

“Mariupol” — “Desna” — Football 1 — 14:00

“Dynamo” — “Dnepr” — “2+2” — 17:00

Olimpik — Zorya — Football 1 — 19:30

Handball. Champions League

“Motor” (Ukraine) — Vardar (Macedonia) — XSPORT — 18:00

Volleyball. The European Championship

Men — Final — “NTU”, “Sport 1” — 18:30

Football. The Championship Of Italy

AC Milan — Fiorentina “Soccer 2” At 21:45

