Football can be a cure for mers – President of FIFA
March 3, 2020
Gianni Infantino
The President of the International football Federation (FIFA), Gianni Infantino at a meeting of the UEFA Congress in Amsterdam urged not to succumb to panic due to the outbreak of a new virus.
“We should not panic. We must be careful and cooperate with the authorities. Football can be a great remedy for this disease”, – quotes the words of the Swiss news.sportbox.ru.
Add that to the Congress of the Ukrainian team will know their opponents in the second tournament of the League of Nations.
Recall that the winner of the historic I of the tournament was the team of Portugal.