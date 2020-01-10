Football club Nancy by mistake called fans on a cemetery instead of a stadium
Nancy always with the fans
The press service of the French club Nancy got curious situation because of the unusual greetings of his fans a happy New year.
Before the holidays, the club sent out to fans online-a map of the city with a set of coordinates that had to be the home arena of the team “Stade Marcel Picot”.
The mailing was accompanied by a message with the words: “My place is here,” according to isport.ua referring to Goal. In this case at the specified coordinates GPS actually located the municipal cemetery.
Some time later a press-service have noticed the error and apologized.
Nancy wants to reassure its supporters and partners. Greeting card was an electronic layout. When it was created, the stadium was moved to the map of GPS coordinates was changed,” – said in a statement the club.
Later the club sent fans the greetings with the correct coordinates.
We will remind, at the moment, Nancy occupies the 10th place in the tournament table of the League 2 with 27 points.