Football club Vorskla in the fight against coronavirus purchased equipment Poltava regional hospital
March 26, 2020
The club of Ukrainian Premier League FC Vorskla transferred the first batch of aid to combat coronavirus.
“Vorskla” donated equipment “, Poltava regional clinical infectious diseases hospital”. In particular, patient monitors uMEC12 and diatomaceous pumps Benefusion VP1.
“Pandemic that is now raging in the world, can leave no one indifferent. Now all must unite around this trouble. And if you have the opportunity to help, this is a must do. Part of what we announced earlier have now been implemented, and we continue to keep abreast. Ready to respond quickly to any needs of medical institutions of Poltava region”, – quotes the President of the club Roman Chernyak press service of the “green-whites”.