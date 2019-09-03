Football clubs Top 5 European leagues set a new transfer record
Clubs participating in the five strongest European football Championships in 2019, has spent on transfers to the equivalent of 5 billion pounds, which is a new record transfer, reports the BBC, citing a study by business group Deloitte.
Note that in 2018, the clubs from the European top five spent 800 million less.
The leader is still the English Premier League, clubs where you spent 1.41 billion pounds.
Surprisingly, quite a bit behind the Spanish La Liga – 1.24 billion, almost double the figure of 2017.
Spanish transfer locomotive was a deal for Antoine Griezmann, who moved from Atletico Madrid to Barcelona in just 108 million pounds; the void, the “plans” filled Joao Feliz, who joined from Benfica for 113 million pounds and Eden hazard, who moved from Chelsea to real Madrid for 90 million
Three other League that belong to the pool the best, set a new national transfer records: Italian Serie a – 1.06 billion, the Bundesliga is 670 million, and French Ligue 1 – 605 million
Dan Jones, head of the sports Department, Deloitte, reported that record spending is “unprecedented” and due to several factors, including record sponsorship, and TV contracts.
At the same time …improved financial performance of European football clubs also reduced the need for clubs to sell their best players,” said Jones.