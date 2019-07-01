Football player and team USA quarreled with trump, expressed that without gay Americans are not to win the world Cup
Megan Rapino
Vice-captain of women’s team USA soccer Megan Rapino stated that its national team can’t win world Cup without the support of homosexuals and the presence of gays in the team.
“Come on, gays! It is impossible to win the championship without gay on the team, never before achieved. It is a science!
Motivate me, people who sympathize with me, who are fighting for the same thing I do, I am charged when trying to prove someone wrong.
It wears you down, but to be gay to be cool in a month of pride – it’s great!”, – quoted by Megan The Guardian.
Recall, trump has personally replied Rapiro, which stated that “not going to the fucking White house.”
Note, on the fields of France continues women’s world Cup 2019.
Team USA reached the semi-finals where tomorrow will play against England.
In the second semifinal will meet the Dutch and Swede – the match will take place on 3 July.
We will add that American women are the current world Champions.