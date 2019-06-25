Football player hit run on the field fan-“rooster” (photo, video)

The fight continued in Brazil of the America’s Cup between the national teams of Chile and Uruguay (0:1) at the famous arena “maracanã” in Rio de Janeiro was interrupted for two minutes, a fan ran out onto the field in the mask of a rooster and the colors of the Uruguay flag.

To hold a football hooligan stewards helped Chilean defender Gonzalo Jara hit the fan with his foot. By the way, the players of the national team of Uruguay was required to remove their country from the field for unsportsmanlike conduct, but the Brazilian referee Rafael Klaus has not got out of the pocket even a yellow card.

By the way, in social networks, we have seen a race fan in the mask of a rooster with a race of half-naked American model Kinsey volon in the Champions League final between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur FC (2:0) at the stadium “Wanda Metropolitano” in Madrid.

Note that in the Copa America have already decided all the quarterfinalists. Permit the semi-finals of the tournament will disputed: Brazil — Paraguay, Venezuela Argentina, Colombia, Chile and Uruguay — Peru.

