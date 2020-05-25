Football player in the national championship scored 4 goals in 14 minutes (video)
May 25, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the Premier League of the Faroe Islands on the eve were played the matches of the 3rd round.
In one of them the leader of the championship – HB “tórshavn” with a big score 5:0 defeated AB “Argon”. All five goals were scored in the period from 4-th to 21-th minute. The hosts forward Adrian Justinussen scored 4 goals in 14 minutes, plus made an assist. Interestingly, three goals he had with penalty kicks.
After the home victory the capital club still has a perfect result in the championship.
Note, 9 points also scored their countrymen from “B-36”.
All the goals HB “tórshavn” in the match against AB “Argon” – on Twitter.