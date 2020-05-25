Football player in the national championship scored 4 goals in 14 minutes (video)

In the Premier League of the Faroe Islands on the eve were played the matches of the 3rd round.

In one of them the leader of the championship – HB “tórshavn” with a big score 5:0 defeated AB “Argon”. All five goals were scored in the period from 4-th to 21-th minute. The hosts forward Adrian Justinussen scored 4 goals in 14 minutes, plus made an assist. Interestingly, three goals he had with penalty kicks.

After the home victory the capital club still has a perfect result in the championship.

Note, 9 points also scored their countrymen from “B-36”.

All the goals HB “tórshavn” in the match against AB “Argon” – on Twitter.

