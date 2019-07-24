Football player of London “Arsenal” not “led” to the provocation of the fan our biggest rivals (video)
In the framework of the International Champions Cup Arsenal held in Maryland (USA) your next match.
The gunners were real Madrid.
The match ended with the victory of the Spanish club 2:2 (penalties 3:2).
After the match there was one amusing episode, in which the defender of Londoners Rob holding almost fell for the provocation of the fans of Tottenham Hotspur, the club, which is the principal rival of the gunners.
The player was signing autographs for fans, one of whom tried to slip to autograph a t-shirt the striker, “Tottenham” son Heung-min.
The holding has already started to put his signature and sign a t-shirt, but when I saw that this t-shirts, “spurs”, returned the token to the fan with a smile and went to podtribunnogo room.
The autograph session was completed.