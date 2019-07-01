Football player of the national team of Switzerland lost on lake Como (photos)
Football player of the national team of Switzerland and the captain of the “young boys” 24-year-old Florian ismaily was missing. Swiss vacationing with a friend on the Italian lake Como. The girls rented a rubber boat with a motor and sailed 700 meters from the shore, where he cast anchor and began to sunbathe.
After a couple of hours with Albanian roots ismaily dived into the lake (its depth in the place is 100 meters) and has not come back. Friend thought at first that Florian wants to scare her, but then when a girl does not appeared on the surface of the water in a few minutes, I panicked and called the emergency number.
Divers searched the area but found nothing. It is noted that in lake Como strong undertow. For more than a day yet. On Monday, the rescue team plans to use a robot which explores the bottom of the lake.
Francesca Ismaili (left) with a friend in Switzerland Vanessa of Buerki
“We are very concerned and have not lost hope that all will be well. We are in close contact with family members and ask for understanding, because it cannot provide additional information at this time”, — reads the statement of football club “young boys”.
Note that last season ismaily scored seven goals for the club from Bern and became the best scorer of the team. The national team of Switzerland, she spent 33 matches.
Photo picture alliance / KEYSTONE
