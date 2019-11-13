Football player, “verybusy” the coach, suspended until the end of the year (photos, video)
The captain of Eintracht Frankfurt David Abraham is suspended for seven weeks for his misconduct during the away match of the 11th round of the German Bundesliga against SC Freiburg (0:1), according to RTL.de.
At the end of the meeting the guests made a final assault on the gate “Freiburg” in the hope to escape from defeat. In the last seconds of the match, the captain of Frankfort Abraham ran the ball out of bounds, as quickly as possible to introduce it into the game. But on the way the Argentine was the head coach of the rival Christian Streich that player just knocked down.
Shocked by spare players of the Freiburg club lashed out at the intruder, but he defended his teammates. Only just managed to avoid a mass brawl. When the dust settled, the referee Felix Brych has shown football hooligans the red card.
“The ball went out of bounds, and Abraham was extremely emotional player. He ran past and touched me. It was a tense match. David was overcome with emotion. But he’s a young Buffalo, and I’m 54 years”, — quotes Christian Straha Bild.
“I would like to formally apologize to the Christian Strahom. I tried as quickly as possible to return the ball into play. Wasn’t supposed to beat him. Very happy that we talked after the match. Everything was good between us”, — explained his offense to the captain of Eintracht Frankfurt David Abraham.
The German football Association, having considered the episode, disqualified player in the seven weeks to December 29. Also, the football player was ordered to pay a fine in the amount of 25 thousand euros.
Photo by DPA, Getty Images
