Football player with a broken 10 minutes of writhing in pain in the ambulance, while the driver was filling out the papers (video)
Out of the ordinary incident occurred during a match of the second Romanian division between FC Concordia Basel and the “Farol” (2:1). In the final minutes of the meeting 19-year-old halfback of the home team Ionut Paun (photo) in a duel with a rival was seriously injured, and on the left “fast”. The doctors provided first aid and loaded him into the car.
But as it turned out, this was just the beginning. Present in the stadium 800 fans and the participants of the fight witnessed how at first, the doctors forgot to close the door of the bus and then the driver of the ambulance went somewhere. After some time he returned, but did not rush to take writhing in agony from the pain of the player to the hospital, and began to fill out some papers. In addition, as Romanian media reported, the car had engine trouble.
Only when the driver has finished, the ambulance drove away from the field. In the end the match was stopped for more than 10 minutes. Pauna is still taken to the hospital, where he passed the medical examination, which revealed the player has a broken collarbone. The player will transfer operation, after which will recover in about four months.
Photo of FC Concordia
