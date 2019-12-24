Football vandals mocking the statue of Ibrahimovic, sawed off her nose (photos)
December 24, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Zlatan Ibrahimovic with the League Cup of Europe
Not long ago, the star Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic became co-owner of the club “Homebrew”.
This fact obviously was not to the liking of fans of Malmo – Hammarby competitor.
Ultras Malmo has made several attempts to defile the statue of Ibrahimovic, which was established on 8 October on the square between the old and new stadiums football club Malmo, where from the age of 12 he was brought up Zlatan, where he began his professional career.
First fans painted sculpture in silver color (previously it was gold). And then sawed off her nose.