Footballer “Dynamo” Duelund went to Chernobyl and will do without surgery (photo)
Midfielder Kiev “Dynamo” Dane Mikkel Duelund recovering from an injury, and his Uruguayan teammate Carlos de Pena found the time and went… in Chernobyl. Players, armed with dosimeters, visited several areas of the exclusion zone, where allowed tourists.
“We decided to go to Chernobyl after watching the TV series from HBO. But I knew about Chernobyl before. Always wanted to go there, to see what was there. I was impressed that many things have not changed. Though I can’t say I was scared was the day, the sun was shining.
The idea of the trip to Chernobyl occurred to me, Fran Sol and Carlos de Foam. Fran couldn’t go, and Carlos agreed. Of course, it looked abandoned. Being so close to the reactor — it is something. In Chernobyl all unusual. You see abandoned magazines, Newspapers, dolls from kindergarten. Really feel that one day everything left this place and never come back. We had some device that measured the radiation and help us to be safe. After we came back, the goalkeeper of “Dynamo” Boyko asked to see if I have a tail or one leg. But it was just a joke. All is well, optional no legs, no hair on the spot. I see, so it’s all good”, — quotes the 22-year-old Mikkel Duelund Football Hub.
Mikkel Duelund (far right) and Carlos de Pena (left) during a visit to Chernobyl
As you know, this season the Dane (by the way, the best assistant of the last qualifying round of the UEFA European) hasn’t played for “Dinamo” a match. Barely Duelund returned to action after breaking his leg in December’s Europa League match against “Jablonec” (and even played in June for the national team of Denmark in the final tournament of European championship among youth teams), I got a new injury. He Mikkel was sure that he need surgery. Fortunately, the domestic aesculapian diagnosis was not confirmed.
“Medical service of “Dynamo” after a careful examination of Duelund Metropolitan Institute of traumatology leading experts in the field of his injuries were not satisfied with the results of the opinions of our doctors and decided to consult the leading European experts in the field of foot injuries in Denmark and Germany. After the examination, first in one country and then in another, they made a clear conclusion that Mikkel does not need surgery, and he needs conservative treatment and special physical rehabilitation for 12-14 days.
Club medical service of “Dynamo” with this absolutely agreed, because in Germany Duelund were accompanied by our lead doctor Andriy Shmorgun. After a consultation decided to refuse the recommendations of our experts and listen to the European, who have unanimously stated that in the case of Mikkel (and he has a rare injury of the big toe) surgery is not required, on the contrary — it may even hurt.
With the permission of the club President and in consultation with the coach decided to let Mikkel Duelund for rehabilitation in Denmark, where he had to recover from his rehabilitation, after the fracture he got last year. The work of his physical therapist we are very satisfied and recommend the club to our football went over the full course of special restoration. Fourth, Mikkel needs to return to Kiev for control testing” — said in an interview to the official website of the club physician of FC “Dynamo” Leonid Mironov.
