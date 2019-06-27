Footballer “Dynamo” has signed a contract with the Turkish club (photo)
Midfielder Kiev “Dynamo” Nikolay Morozyuk will continue his career at the club in the Turkish super League “Rizespor”.
The team from the city of Rize is situated on the shore of the Black sea, the Ukrainian played on loan in the second half of the season 2018/2019. Morozyuk immediately became a major performer in “Rizespor”, held in 14 championship matches and giving one assist. Not surprisingly, the Turkish club finished the season in 11th place, offered Nicholas a full contract for three years, and our compatriot agreed.
Mykola Morozyuk (No. 15) was held for the “caykur Rizespor” in the past season 14 matches
Note that Morozyuk is a graduate of the Kiev “Dynamo”. However, the name itself, the player has done in other Russian clubs — “Obolon”, “Kryvbas”, Donetsk “Metallurgist”, and in his native club back in 2015, becoming the national champion and twice winner of the super Cup.
