Footballer expelled from the national team since the Africa Cup of Nations for sexual harassment (photo)
AMR Ward
In the fields of Egypt are the matches of the African Cup of Nations.
The team of owners of tournament has lost one player – 25-year-old Amre Ward “shown the door” by the national football Federation for sexual harassment, according to the twitter account of the Egyptian football Association (EFA).
Owned by Greek club PAOK ward in WhatsApp messenger molested the girls and asked them to send their Nude pictures.
Ward talked with the model Mehran Keller, also the correspondence with him published Mexican girl named Giovanna V on Twitter.
In particular, Keller said that the Egyptian had sent her intimate photos and rudely offered to have sex with him.
Mehran Keller
In addition to the Ward, which the portal Transfermarkt estimated at 2 million euros, similar doing even three players, but their names are not called.
Add that the team of Egypt defeated at the tournament, Zimbabwe (1:0) and DR Congo (2:0).