Footballer of Shakhtar donated 10 tons of food to victims of coronavirus
Dentinho
Brazilian footballer of Shakhtar’s Dentinho donated 10 tons of food to victims of coronavirus inhabitants of his native city of são Paulo, according to Brazilian online Terra.
“We live in an extremely difficult time, and we need to mobilize efforts and raise awareness. I am glad to have the opportunity to help people in need. If each of them will communicate with others as little as possible, all together we will be able to get out of this situation. I also want to ask everyone to redouble their concern for themselves and loved ones, and to comply with essential safety requirements to the degree of infectiousness was not even higher,” said 31-year-old Dentinho.
Note, according to Worldometers in Brazil has already recorded about 170 thousand of infection by the coronavirus that killed 11 653 people.
We will add that in the current season the Defender has played for the Pitmen’s 14 games, his 2 goals and 1 successful transmission.