Footballer “Spike” has established a unique record of the Ukrainian Premier League
August 1, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Loading...
Vladimir Lysenko
Debutant striker of the Ukrainian Premier League – Kovalevsky “Ear” Vladimir Lysenko has set a unique record in the Premier League.
Lysenko played the first match against “Mariupol” (2:1) and thus set a record for the competition – the player has already played for 9 clubs in Ukrainian higher League.
In profilehere Lysenko computed: Kryvbas, Dynamo, Arsenal, Metalist Hoverla, Volyn, Sevastopol, “Olympic” and “Kolos”.
Last season the First League Lysenko has played for Kolos 24 matches and scored seven goals.
We will remind, the head coach of “Spike” Ruslan Kostyshin for the first time in the history of the Premier League has received a yellow card.
Loading...
READ Verstappen in Red Bull has interrupted a victorious series of the Mercedes in Formula 1 (video)