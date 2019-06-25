Footballers “Vorskla” flash-mob supported Georgia (photo)

| June 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Players Poltava “Vorskla” was supported by the Georgian legionary team Andro Giorgadze, who posted on his Instagram a photo of the players and staff of the club with a placard that says “20% of my country is occupied by Russia”.

Футболисты "Ворсклы" флеш-мобом поддержали Грузию (фото)

We will remind, the Georgian several football clubs came to the matches of the championship of Georgia in t-shirts with slogans against Russia.

Anti-Russian demonstrations in Georgia were provoked by the speech of the deputies of Russia in the Georgian Parliament in the framework of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.