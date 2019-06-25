Footballers “Vorskla” flash-mob supported Georgia (photo)
June 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments|
Players Poltava “Vorskla” was supported by the Georgian legionary team Andro Giorgadze, who posted on his Instagram a photo of the players and staff of the club with a placard that says “20% of my country is occupied by Russia”.
We will remind, the Georgian several football clubs came to the matches of the championship of Georgia in t-shirts with slogans against Russia.
Anti-Russian demonstrations in Georgia were provoked by the speech of the deputies of Russia in the Georgian Parliament in the framework of the Interparliamentary Assembly of Orthodoxy.