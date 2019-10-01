For 15 of the deaths in the United States: why is vaping so popular and what smokers die
In the United States died the fifteenth consumer electronic cigarettes. Doctors talk about “weepingboy epidemic”, the manufacturers of electronic cigarettes claim that their health risk is still less than the harmful effects of traditional Smoking. This writes the “Present Time”.
The expert said that is known to science about the dangers of wapow and whether to ban them, and also figured out how to look at this problem of the government, doctors and the tobacco companies.
According to the latest data, 15 people have died from vaping. On the background of these reports the head of one of the largest us manufacturers of electronic cigarettes, the company Juul Labs, has announced his resignation. And the US Congress created a special group, which is developing the project of a mass ban of electronic cigarettes.
Only in the United States was more than 530 cases of pulmonary disease associated with the use of wapow. More than half of all patients under the age of 25. In addition to the deaths there were cases of coma and disability.
“Light 18-year-old Adam Hergenrader steel as light 70-year-old man,” say the doctors who saved smoker vaping from Illinois. His experience of Smoking and a half years.
What happens to light
The vaping-induced lung disease (also called “vaping-associated disease”) distinguishes acute onset. The disease develops suddenly and is accompanied by not only the standard symptoms of cough and General weakness, but also specific: shortness of breath, increasing respiratory distress and formation of bilateral infiltrates on the lungs.
“Thus, the clinical picture resembles in some pneumonia, so initially, these patients receive the appropriate diagnosis and treatment with antibiotics. The problem is that antibiotics in the case of vaping disease do not work because the cause is not infectious,” explains pulmonologist Vasily Stobnicki.
According to him, in the end, the majority of patients helped system hormones: a powerful anti-inflammatory agent that can stop fairly aggressive inflammatory process and prevent its transition to severe stage, leading to irreversible changes in the respiratory tract.
“From the point of view of anatomy, describes the changes in the lungs are not yet stacked in the variants of diseases associated with classic Smoking, – the doctor emphasizes. Although cigarettes, in addition to long-term health consequences in the form of lung cancer and emphysema, also can in rare cases lead to diseases that have acute manifestations, including in the early stages of Smoking – for example, respiratory bronchitis and interstitial pneumonia”.
In order to find out the cause of the disease, patients underwent a bronchoscopy, lavage and biopsy. As a result of research into their lungs discovered fat molecule: as it turned out, the congestion and causes damage to tissue and active inflammation.
An unknown substance
Physicians believe that the molecules get into the lungs when vaping, however what kind of substance hazardous to health until I found out. A common source of problems that would be present in all cases failed to find any experts of the Department for control over products and medicines (FDA) or the Center for control and prevention of diseases USA (СDC).
In the versions of the experts called glycerin, flavors, oily solution of THC (tetrahydrocannabinol, the psychoactive component of marijuana) and acetate of vitamin E. the pipeline for a long time was the main suspect, but after what happened in Georgia, health officials admitted that some of those people, whose illness ended in death, Smoking of vaping with the TAG, other – TAG and with and with nicotine, and others – only with nicotine.
Complicates the situation and that in the heating process components from liquids of electronic cigarettes can break up, and then in the lungs to form new chemical compounds, say the authors of a study published in The New England Journal of Medicine.
As the Director of the Russian Institute of narcological health of the nation Oleg Zykov, manufacturing electronic cigarettes are not regulated – at least as much as tobacco or alcohol, and therefore inside the cartridges can be a variety of substances, “including the spice in the Smoking form.”
“Wapi is a fashion and way of consumption. And what is the question to the producers. Restrictions and strict controls in their manufacture no, therefore, we can assume that inside lay all of that somehow contributes to the addictive” – said the expert.
Vaping as a ritual
In addition, the composition of liquids for vaping, which produce industrially, can be any, it is known that some users mix them and “invent” their own combinations. The goal is to obtain a more spectacular and dense clouds of steam, and the new taste effects. One of the discussed versions of the death of sick people from Smoking wapow modified electronic cigarettes and to put substances that are not intended for this method of use. “I think this loophole will be actively used manufacturers of electronic cigarette”, – believes Vasily Stobnicki.
Experts note that a key difference from the marketing strategies of tobacco manufacturers – promoting a “culture” of vaping as a process. Young people, including school children, Smoking vaping not occasionally, but the hours, the ritual is more important than habits.
“Such behavioral stamps are extremely important to young people. They form the habit: it’s hard to not give up on nicotine, and the ritual, especially in a social context, – says Oleg Zykov. – To break the habit will be hard because you have to change the modus of behavior.”
A ban on vaping
According to the U.S. Department of health, VAPI in the country consume more than 5 million seniors, and last year their number increased by 20%. In total there are about 35 million vapers.
To stop “vaping epidemic” among adolescents, administration of the President of the United States Donald trump has promised to introduce a ban on flavored mixes without nicotine.
The FDA the next day sent out to producers and distributors of electronic cigarettes a letter, which stated the inadmissibility of using methods involving in Smoking adolescents and young people. Authorities believe that they have flavored mixture, and also the wording and images that we can use when promoting wapow violate US laws on advertising.
First, to whom the FDA had claims, was the company Juul, which offered e-cigarettes as a safer substitute to cigarettes with tobacco.
The lack of data. Says who
Juul is a member of American tobacco, the holding company Altria, which is also a major manufacturer of tobacco products Philip Morris. In addition to Philip Morris International (PMI), electronic cigarettes produce and other tobacco companies: British American Tobacco, Imperial Tobacco Group, Japan tobacco International and so on.
They also Finance research proving the “benefit” of wapow to quit Smoking. The key message of the tobacco companies is that they don’t offer electronic cigarettes Smoking but want to reduce the harm for those who already smoke.
Modifications of the electronic cigarettes many, put all of them consist of a battery pack (heater) and a atomizer (evaporator). However, the fluid in the evaporator (also called cartridge), a type of evaporator and the design of the battery pack are substantially different. The device for heating tobacco type iqos and glo are also electronic cigarettes although their Smoking is not accompanied by the formation of dense clouds of steam, and the use does not involve mixing fluids.
According to manufacturers, when heated tobacco, which comes in the electronic cigarettes, produces less pollutants than combustion, as in a conventional cigarette. Meanwhile, the world health organization (who) review released in may 2018, said that “there is evidence of less harm products from the heated tobacco compared with conventional tobacco products.” Although electronic cigarette was patented in the 1960’s, the production and use began after 2004, and studies the long-term effects does not yet exist. “All forms of tobacco harm,” insisted who.
Where and why do not prohibit VAPI
While U.S. lawmakers are thinking about how to limit the sale of wapow, in the EU countries are talking about restrictive measures not yet mentioned. UK scientists have even supported the use of e-cigarettes: according to Public Health England, vaping can be considered to be 95% safer than regular cigarettes. Nакая the difference with the USA might be explained by the fact that the UK was not a vaping-related diseases. And this is in turn associated with a restriction on the advertising of electronic cigarettes and more stringent regulation of nicotine in vapuh.
