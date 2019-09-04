For 7 months of wages in agriculture grew by almost 24%
According gosstata in January-July 2019 the average monthly salary in agriculture of Ukraine (based on one full-time employee) amounted to 8 388 UAH.
This is evidenced by the State statistics service.
This figure is 23.9% more than in the same period last year, when the salary was 6 770 UAH.
During the reporting period, increased average wages 20.5% in the food industry, amounting to UAH 9 608 (in the same period of 2018 — 7 973 UAH).
In addition, in July the average wage in agriculture was 9 850 UAH, which is by 12.8% more than in June (8 735 UAH). In the food industry average wage in July increased by 7.9%, amounting to UAH 10 654 (9 869 UAH in June).
Recall that in Ukraine has called one of the most sought after in the labor market specialties, employees of which requires a significant portion of agricultural enterprises.