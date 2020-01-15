For 70 years the world’s oceans warmed to a temperature of explosion of 3 billion atomic bombs
In the new study notes that the amount of heat that was introduced into the oceans from human activities over the past 70 years, equivalent to more than 3 billion atomic bombs. This writes Fox News.
In a study published in the journal Advances in Atmospheric Sciences, it is noted that the average temperature of the world ocean in 2019 was 0.075 degrees Celsius (0.135 degrees Fahrenheit) higher than the average in the 1981-2010 years. Scientists came to the conclusion that in aggregate, the oceans have absorbed a tremendous amount of heat in 228 sextillion joules.
“The amount of heat that humanity has put into the oceans over the last 25 years, is the heat of explosion 3.6 billion atomic bombs, said Cheng Lijing, lead author of the study. Is the measured ocean warming is irrefutable and is further proof of global warming. There are no reasonable alternatives except for emissions of man trapping warm gases explaining this heat”.
The Regent added that the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima (Japan) during the Second world war, had energy explosion, equivalent to 63 trillion joules.
On average, it would be four bombs with power equivalent to the one that was dropped on Hiroshima discharged into the ocean every second for 25 years. Study co-author, John Abraham, said that the rate of change increases.
“It is very important to understand how fast it all can change, — said in a statement, Abraham, Professor of mechanical engineering at the University of St. Thomas. The key to answering this question is in the oceans — it is here to keep most of the heat. If you want to understand global warming, you should measure the warming of the ocean.”
Abraham added that global warming is “real” and “getting worse”, highlighting some of the recent extreme weather phenomena, sea-level rise.
“And this is just the tip of the iceberg, he said. — Fortunately, we may have something to do with it, can use energy more wisely, diversify our energy sources. We can reduce this problem”.
Chang agreed, noting “the disastrous fires in the Amazon, California and Australia”, adding that the devastation from the heat associated with human activities, 90% of which is absorbed by the oceans continues.
The decade that just ended was the hottest ever measured on Earth. NASA and the National oceanic and atmospheric administration estimate that 2019 was the second warmest in 140 years of record keeping.
According to the Institute for urban research rice Kinder, the highest temperature in the Gulf of Mexico in 2017 has led to the hurricane Harvey, a powerful storm, which killed 82 people, while damage amounted to 108 billion dollars.
In 2018 as a result of hurricane Florence killed 53 people and caused damages in the amount of from 38 to 50 billion dollars.
A separate study published in 2019, suggested that “almost all” countries will see their economy will shrink due to climate change by 2100.
Skeptics largely dismissed concerns about human impact on global warming, saying that climate change is happening since time immemorial. They also claim that the danger of warming is highly exaggerated, and questioned the impact that fossil fuels have had on climate change.