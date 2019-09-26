For a couple of dogs awaiting a new addition to the family, staged a fun photo shoot

| September 26, 2019 | News | No Comments

Для пары собак, ожидающей прибавление в семье, устроили забавную фотосессию

Cute and funny.

More and more expectant moms and dads arrange a beautiful photo shoot for a long time to remember the magic moment of the child’s expectations, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.

However, this couple surprised the photographer, because Cosette and Bordeaux — not people, and French bulldogs.

Для пары собак, ожидающей прибавление в семье, устроили забавную фотосессию

When crystal Kanion from El Campo (Texas, USA) learned that Pets will soon be toddlers, she decided to make them something special.

Для пары собак, ожидающей прибавление в семье, устроили забавную фотосессию

And it turned out the photo shoot, miliusa of social network users around the world. Both models seem to be a perfect feel in front of the camera, as if they were not the first to take part in something like that.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr