For a couple of dogs awaiting a new addition to the family, staged a fun photo shoot
September 26, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Cute and funny.
More and more expectant moms and dads arrange a beautiful photo shoot for a long time to remember the magic moment of the child’s expectations, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to 120.su.
However, this couple surprised the photographer, because Cosette and Bordeaux — not people, and French bulldogs.
When crystal Kanion from El Campo (Texas, USA) learned that Pets will soon be toddlers, she decided to make them something special.
And it turned out the photo shoot, miliusa of social network users around the world. Both models seem to be a perfect feel in front of the camera, as if they were not the first to take part in something like that.