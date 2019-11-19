For a record 106 thousands of dollars in Canada sold the black cow
Cow breed black Angus was sold at auction in Canada for 140 thousand canadian dollars (106 thousand dollars). This was reported by TV channel CTV, writes UNN.
The auction was held this week in Lethbridge (Alberta), the buyer was a canadian company in the ranching and cattle Ranch U2. According to the representative auction Perlich Brothers Bob Perlich, this purchase was the most expensive in the history of the company for its entire 52-year history. The second result at the auction amounted to 50 thousand canadian dollars (38 thousand dollars).
The black cow, which even have a name, but only digital code designation 109z, claimed farmers of Canada, Mexico and the United States.
“It is unique, in the world there are few cows, said the buyer of the cow Darren Unger. — Of course, I knew that for her participants will be actively traded, but couldn’t even imagine what this lot would cause such a strong interest.”
Such a high price for the animal due to good genetics, and the new owners with its help we intend to significantly expand its herd of elite cows.