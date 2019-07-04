For a remedy for cancer and diabetes suggested to go to the nearest shop
The risk of developing type II diabetes and metabolic syndrome reduces the regular moderate consumption of low-fat milk. To such conclusion experts from the University of Granada and the Complutense University of Madrid, writes .
Experts analyzed 14 publications describing the role of milk and dairy products in the prevention of chronic diseases. The results showed that milk drinkers have a lower risk of colorectal cancer and bladder cancer.
In addition, it was found that in the elderly milk reduces the risk of developing atrophic degenerative changes in the skeletal muscle and vertebral fractures.
The specialists of Harvard University was called milk at the number of products that must be present in the diet of women if she wants to prolong his youth.