For a remedy for cancer and diabetes suggested to go to the nearest shop

| July 4, 2019 | Science | No Comments

За средством от рака и диабета предложили сходить в ближайший магазин

The risk of developing type II diabetes and metabolic syndrome reduces the regular moderate consumption of low-fat milk. To such conclusion experts from the University of Granada and the Complutense University of Madrid, writes .

Experts analyzed 14 publications describing the role of milk and dairy products in the prevention of chronic diseases. The results showed that milk drinkers have a lower risk of colorectal cancer and bladder cancer.

In addition, it was found that in the elderly milk reduces the risk of developing atrophic degenerative changes in the skeletal muscle and vertebral fractures.

The specialists of Harvard University was called milk at the number of products that must be present in the diet of women if she wants to prolong his youth.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.