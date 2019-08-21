For a week in California happened more than 3000 earthquakes: should we be afraid of the strong push
7 days in mid-August of 2019 in California occurred more than 3000 earthquakes of small powers. Does California massive earthquake, found out the edition Express.
According to the U.S. Geological survey in Los Angeles the probability of an earthquake measuring 7.5 points in the next 30 years is 31%. Californians were waiting for earthquakes, which they call strong, since 1906, when the San Francisco earthquake of magnitude 7.9 on the fault the San Andreas fault, which has killed more than 3,000 people were injured and 225 000 people and devastated the city.
According to Earthquake Track, in California in the last 24 hours occurred 55 earthquakes for the last seven days — 440 earthquakes.
While in California it was 2643 earthquakes over the past 30 days and 17 935 over the last 365.
The largest quake, registered on August 21 was an earthquake of magnitude 3.1 in Ridgecrest (CA).
This is the same place where, on 6 July 2019 has already been an earthquake of magnitude of 7.1.
The quake lasted only 12 seconds, but it felt about 30 million people, with more than 6,000 people were left without electricity.
California is prone to earthquakes because it is located right on the borders of the tectonic plates of North America and the Pacific plate.
The point where two plates meet each other is called a fault line San Andreas.
USGS klassificeret earthquake on a scale of magnitude from “Insignificant” to “Huge”.
The rating scale is as follows:
- Huge: magnitude 8 and more
- Great: magnitude of 7 to 7.9
- Strong magnitude 6 to 6.9
- Moderate: magnitude 5 to 5.9
- Easy: magnitude from 4 to 4.9
- Minor: magnitude 3 to 3.9
Most of the recorded earthquakes do not correspond to the “huge” classification of the USGS.
Huge — this is a hypothetical earthquake of magnitude 8 points or more, which is believed to strikes California every few hundred years.
In 1906, California has approached a huge, when the magnitude 7.9 earthquake destroyed much of San Francisco.
Devastating fires broke out in the city after the earthquake occurred and lasted for several days.
In the result, 3,000 people died and more than 80% of San Francisco was destroyed.
The death toll remains the biggest victim of the natural disaster in California history.
If more or stronger earthquake would hit California, the potential number of dead would be huge.
Unfortunately, there is no way to predict whether there will be such an event again.
USGS said: “Paleoseismicity information about different parts of the fault zone San Andreas tell us that some parts seem average or unusable for a significant earthquake.
“But the data cannot be used to predict: we are not well aware of the earthquake, to know what will happen next earthquake, what will be its strength or when it will happen,” — said in the service.