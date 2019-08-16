For Ada Rogovtseva built apartment with unique interior
In Kiev started shooting 12-episode film “Saga”. It was an ambitious story that covers a century of the history of Ukraine from 1914 to 2014. The main characters of the six generations of the family Kozak, who will witness the terrible events, beginning with world and Soviet repression to Chernobyl and the revolution of dignity.
Similar to the scale of the project is removed for the first time. It is created by TV channel “Ukraine” with the support of the Ministry of culture. In each of the series will be a lot of action and crowd scenes. The show involved about 300 professional actors. The filmmakers will show you Kiev the 1930-ies, the Opera house during the occupation of the city, Kurenyovskaya tragedy and other key historical events.
The majority of the filming takes place in the capital’s museums, with the use of a large number of Antiques, and costumes of the actors being equally authentic.
Specially for the filming of “Saga” constructed of two separate apartments with a unique interior, where live the main characters. Their role play Ada Rogovtseva, Natalka Denisenko, Daria Plahtiy, Nikolay Boklan, Alina Kovalenko, Yuri clerk. Director — Dmitry Laktionov, cinematographer Mikhail Markov.
("Talking Ukraine").
