For adults, put “3” on physical culture (PHOTOS)

Not only children spend too much time in front of various screens and too little exercise – adults also do not show better results.

So, in any case, these results appear in the first ever “report card” for adults ranging from Participaction, a nonprofit organization that promotes a healthy way of life and which, to date, has identified physical fitness of children.

The report put the Canadians over the age of 18 years “three” for total physical activity, revealing that the majority spends too much time sitting and doing little cardio.

The adult population has earned an “f” in moderately-intense physical activity, the report shows that only 16% of adults doing the recommended 150 minutes of activity per week.

Dr. Lee Vanderloo agree that many Canadians are busy with work and family, but she calls to free up a little time each day during the week.

She explained that to stand in the office or Park the car further and the rest of the way to walk. The main thing is to make physical activity an integral part of everyday life.

“Physical activity was socially withdrawn from our daily life, because most of the work that we do, no longer requires physical labor,” says Vanderloo.

Published on Tuesday, the report said that adults who make more than 7,500 steps a day is likely to meet the recommendations, but only 52% of adults doing it. About 29% make between 5000 to 7499 steps per day.

Those who walks even less, are leading a sedentary lifestyle, and account for about 18% of adults.

Vanderloo reported that Canadians are generally spending too much time in a sitting position. The study provides data from Statistics Canada showing that about 86% of adults are sedentary for more than eight hours a day, excluding sleep time.

The adults claim that they spend on average 3.6 hours per day sitting or reclining in front of the screen.

“We are more sedentary than ever before. To get people moving more is the main problem, but now we also need to take measures against the habit, which is undoubtedly harmful,” says Vanderloo, offering office workers more to do “standing breaks” or to arrange a “meeting walk”.

Lack of physical activity can lead to increased risk of chronic diseases, cognitive impairment, falls and social isolation among the elderly.

Persons aged 18 to 64 must also do exercises to reduce weight and strengthen the musculoskeletal system at least two times per week, while older persons should work on improving balance to prevent falls.

Vanderloo reported that the level of activity usually decreases with age. Last year’s report card for children showed that 62% of children aged three to four years to comply with the recommendations for physical activity, while only 35% of children aged five to 17 years old are doing the same.

Vanderloo believes that to remain active in adulthood can be even more difficult, because for this group of the population satisfied with less organized sports activities, and increasing fear of injury.

In the report the government put a “b” for the promotion of physical activity, but the authors urge all levels of government to provide facilities and programs for adults as for children.