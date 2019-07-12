For beating ex-girlfriend of Wladimir Klitschko of her current boyfriend jail
Became known in minute detail the circumstances of beating the American actress Hayden Panettiere and her boyfriend Brian Hickerson. As already reported “FACTS”, the incident occurred on may 2. Three weeks later, the judge banned Hickerson to approach the former fiancee of Wladimir Klitschko closer than 200 metres. Wednesday, July 10, was held a regular meeting on this scandalous case.
The court in Los Angeles heard the police officers who arrived in the night of may 2 on call in the house of the accused in domestic violence. Officer amber Findlay told me that she and her partner arrived at the address received at 01:45 local time. When they approached the front door, Findlay heard a woman screaming: “Oh, Oh, Oh! You’re hurting me!”
They rang, the door was opened by Brian Hickerson. He told the officers that is home alone with the dogs. When Findlay asked about women’s cries, he replied that he watches TV. The police insisted that he let them inside. Findlay went to the second floor and found the bedroom of a woman crying. It was Hayden Panettiere.
“Her face was covered in blood, fresh wounds were immediately evident. They were even on the eyelids. On the neck I saw the marks of fingers on the left side. I think that Hickerson did not want to admit, because Panettiere is a celebrity. It is understood that the case will receive wide publicity”, said Findlay. She immediately took Hayden to the bathroom and helped her wash.
Then started to ask questions about what happened. The officer noted that Panettiere was excited. Amber had some questions repeat several times. However, Hayden knew what she asked and answered quite clearly and in detail.
The actress said that was with Hickerson in the school Cabo Cantina in Hollywood. They’re both pretty drunk. When I came home, had a quarrel. It started at the front door. The reason Hayden didn’t remember. Like, because of the way that they couldn’t find. Brian three hit her in the face, but not a fist and a open hand.
“According to Hayden, after the third blow out of her nose started bleeding. Hickerson but it didn’t stop. She said she was going to bed and went upstairs. He went after her. Panettiere sat on top and began to beat palms on the person. She tried to resist — put one hand forward, trying to push Brian. Then he grabbed her hair…” — said in his testimony amber Findley.
Panettiere also told the officer that Hickerson was not the first time getting handsy. She lifted the sweater, which was, and showed other marks of violence on the body — bruises and abrasions. In addition, there were bruises on his hands. Hayden stated that Brian beat her when they were in Puerto Rico at the end of April.
Lawyer Hickerson Robert Hankoff asked the judge to drop the charges. He pointed out that Panettiere resisted. “That wasn’t a beating, and fight. The violence showed both sides,” — said the defender. In addition, he pointed out that Hayden was drunk and couldn’t adequately assess what is happening.
However, referee David fields failed to take into account the argument of counsel. “Today, these tricks will not take place”, — said fields. As a result, he upheld the decision to release Hickerson bail in the amount of 50 thousand dollars received before 23 may.
“I understand that the accused had not been in trouble with the law, never been arrested. And I would have taken it into account when choosing a measure of restraint, if not for the fact that it is not the first raised a hand to her friend. It seemed to him enough that he broke her nose. He continued, following her into the bedroom. We are dealing in fact with three beatings in a very short time. The first case occurred in Puerto Rico. The other two — in one evening! Therefore, the defendant is on bail”, — said the judge.
The hearing will continue in two weeks. Brian Hickerson is required to appear in court. Otherwise he is arrested. Hickerson if the fault is proven, he faces imprisonment of up to four years.
Family Hayden welcomed the judge’s decision. The parents of the actress expressed hope that Hickerson will get what they deserve and will be eventually behind bars.
We will remind, in August of last year it became known that Vladimir Klitschko and Hayden Panettiere broke up. Their affair lasted nearly nine years. Before the wedding, it never came. In December 2014 the American gave birth to daughter Kaya. After a breakup a girl is engaged to Klitschko.
