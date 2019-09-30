For Dodge Challenger installed a 34-inch wheel
One of the fans of car brands Dodge Corey Jones decided to equip a Dodge Challenger, wheels 34 inches.
For many motorists these massive drives will seem very unusual.
However, the owner of the vehicle does not think so. Corey Jones also made a custom grille that has the name of their own brand.
The owner of the car for the installation of these huge wheels were still modified wheel arches, as well as automobile fenders.
Version of Challenger received a rather unusual iridescent blue color. In the interior appeared led backlight. The trunk of the vehicle contains a quality stereo system.
Although the Dodge Challenger has such an unusual tuning, the car can still be used as everyday cars. The vehicle is able to take part in the race.
In the global Network there appeared a video in which Corey Jones ran a contest on this model in the framework of the Cordova International Raceway.
The owner of the car was carried out in this case, the race on the 1/4 mile.