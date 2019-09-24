For Duster has produced an exclusive black version
Romanian company Dacia has released crossover Duster in the limited edition Black Collector. It is planned to collect 500 copies, all of which are intended for sale in France. Dealers are already taking orders.
The black colour of “Duster” to face. Special series Duster Black Collector based on top configuration Prestige with the media system, navigation, rear view camera, climate control and system monitoring tire pressure. Crossovers are distinguished by the black colour body with original graphics. The name of the version appeared on the sills and floor mats, and the list of equipment has been enriched with audio Focal.
Version Black Collector is available only for crossover Duster, equipped with a petrol 1.33-litre engine capacity of 130 HP. The unit is matched exclusively with a 6-speed manual transmission and front-wheel drive.
Edition the limited edition will consist of 500 copies. Prices start from € 19.5 thousand.