For Europe prepared a jubilee edition of the Mustang55
The famous Ford Mustang celebrated its 55th anniversary April 17: on this day sports car first appeared in public in new York. However, the “blue oval” extends the celebration to launch in Europe a special edition of Mustang55. It will be available in coupe and convertible GT with the 5.0 V8 engine (450 HP), six-speed “mechanics” or desyatietazhki “automatic”.
All the differences from a standard Mustang lies in the decor, not demanded from designers considerable effort. The sale of “fifty-fifth” will start in August.
Body color Orange Twister like new. From the air ducts on the hood are dark stripes “effect of dissolution”. The logo on the grille and badging on the wings darkened. Inside: insert “under the carbon fiber” leather with gray stitching, Alcantara and uniquely decorated the selector box.
Mustang with Ecobutton 2.3 (290 HP) to sparsely did not get, but got the exterior “in the spirit of Shelby” (see photo of the red convertible in “the big plan”) and the Ford system Active Valve Performance, which allows the driver to adjust the intensity of the release to your taste. All of this can be seen as a sign of gratitude to the Europeans who in the first half of 2019, the acquired 5,500 Mustangs (+5%).