For insulting the neighbor’s turkeys inhabitant of Odessa region paid a fine
October 16, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Bolgrad district court fined a local resident, who was swearing loudly at the neighbor’s turkeys.
This became known from the court’s registry.
The incident occurred this summer in the village Horodnie. A local resident saw that his car was broken into by turkeys, and he was pissed. He began to quarrel with a neighbor, which owns the birds. Trying to prove his innocence, the man was swearing loudly.
In court, the owner pleaded guilty. He, however, said that his neighbor leaves turkeys unattended, with the result that the birds are scratching his car.
Man fined 51 UAH and obliged to pay a court fee 384 of the hryvnia.