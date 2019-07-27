For medical reasons: Selma Blair shaved his head
The actress showed how she looks now, and talked about his health.
Last year, actress Selma Blair was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, which explained all of her problems with coordination, impaired attention, headaches and physical ailments, which she experienced for the past 15 years. Since the disease was identified, Selma start to fight it. Although multiple sclerosis is considered a chronic disease which is currently incurable, Salma regularly runs an intensive series of treatments. Yesterday she published a post of gratitude to all the doctors who provide her care, and showed her a new photo on which poses with a shaved head.
Finally, I was free. Thanks to the team of nurses and doctors who believe in my healing as much as I do. It was a difficult process, but we coped brilliantly, wrote the actress.
In post Salma thanked his fans for their support and said that now it is waiting for a recovery lasting three months. In the photo she poses with a special bike for a walk.
Last year Selma moves around the city or walk with a cane in hand because of balance issues would often lose balance.
If you see me collecting the fallen from the hands of things, don’t hesitate, come and help me. For me, this job can at the moment to be overwhelming, and your help will save me half a day
— previously addressed it to the fans.