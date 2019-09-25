For men all women fall into these 4 types
Many women are trying to figure out what is going on in the minds of men, what they think and why doing certain things. It is quite difficult to figure out what’s going on in the mind of the opposite sex. But recently a survey was conducted among thousands of men, which resulted in interesting details — men divide all the women into 4 types!
And that’s who they are:
Bitch
Men drawn to these women like moths to a light. Woman-Bitch is the type that is difficult to live, but without which it is even harder. Men believe that long-term relationship with them to build, but that short period of loss of nerve cells, definitely worth it!
Unavailable
Girl tale. For some men these girls will forever remain out of reach, and not because they she behaves arrogantly, but because of her lovely and pure image stops the man. Some representatives of the stronger sex consider themselves unworthy of this angel in the flesh.
A girl with a heavy past. These girls are often whining and always complaining about what is happening. Every step of men they see for granted and whine, demanding even more feats. Long withstand such a character is not capable of almost any man.
Perfect
Here it is — Perfect. It is a dream of men and believe it’s there somewhere. The perfect girl is friends with your friends, love your parents and never complains. 90% of respondents said that dream to meet a girl.