For more than 30 years the spurs don’t bother — got rid of them a simple recipe for 14 days
In the 1967 my grandmother cured the heel spur pharmacy turpentine (it is now better to use turpentine ointment, cheap).
Before you sleep wash feet with soap and water, then dry them wiped, poured into the palm a little turpentine and rubbed the heel.
Repeating this several times (rubbing the entire foot), wore a woolen sock, then did the same with the other leg and in bed.
To do so you need 7 nights, then 7 days break and another 7 times to do. I performed this procedure immediately 14 times without a break, because after 7 times of improvements were not any.
And only after that gave myself a 7-day break, and after 7 nights of treatment was repeated. Until today, the spurs do not bother me.
Now in the pharmacy is turpentine ointment is a great remedy, without a strong smell, like pure turpentine.
Turpentine ointment: what is it and what cures
Basic physical and chemical properties: ointment of white or white with a yellowish sheen color with a smell of turpentine. In appearance ointment should be uniform.
Pharmacological group
Means, used locally at the joint and muscle pain.
ATC code M02A X10.
Pharmacological properties
Turpentine ointment is having distracting, anti-inflammatory, antiseptic and analgesic action. Evasive action is associated with the ability to penetrate the epidermis and cause reflex changes in the result of irritation of the skin receptors.