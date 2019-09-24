For sale BMW 518i with a little mileage
September 24, 2019
Vintage BMW 518i 1985 manufacturing year for sale at a cost of 21 $ 995.
This BMW E28 5-Series started its own way in Japan, where then went to America. It should be emphasized that the model 518i is in excellent condition and so far it’s only done 36 850 km.
This instance of E28 has been preserved in its original form. Car has no signs that indicate repair or corrosion. The owner even left the original wheels.
The car is also a factory look. Fully in good condition is all the electronics in the interior of the car remained original radio with factory antenna.
This BMW is driven by a 4-cilindrov engine of 1.8 liters capacity of 103 horsepower and a torque of 145 Nm.