For sale former mansion of Britney Spears, worth $ 7.5 million
November 18, 2019
The mansion, located in Beverly hills, which previously lived in by Britney Spears on sale. A luxury home can be purchased for $ 7.5 million. Declaring it became known thanks to commercials running on channel ITV.
Housing includes six bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a large living room, large kitchen, cinema room and swimming pool with sea water. In addition to these, the new owners of the luxurious mansion will be neighbors actress and singer Hillary Duff. In this house of Britney Spears lived after a painful breakup with the father of her two children. Actress owned luxury mansion from 2007 to 2009. After dwelling again on sale, nevertheless its price increased.