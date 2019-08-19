For sale Mercedes-Benz G-Class 2002 with a mileage of only 50 km
This Gelandewagen, which implements one of the dealerships, was released in 2002 and has on the odometer is only 50 km, which dashed the previous owner.
As stated in the description, the SUV is equipped with a 3.2-liter petrol engine capacity of 215 HP, which is mated to an automatic transmission.
Despite the fact that the car is sold in the UK, it has the steering wheel on the left side.
This particular Mercedes-Benz G-Class features a new body kit that mimics the look of a G63 AMG with the same package for styling with exhaust pipes on the side, black led headlights, horizontal led DRL, cover spare wheel Chelsea Truck Company, the G63 mudguards and 22-inch chrome wheels.
Quilted and perforated black leather was used on the seats and door panels. In addition, in the list of options included an electric sunroof, sat NAV, climate control, rear view camera, led interior lighting, tinted rear Windows and Parking sensors.
Kahn Automobiles put up for sale this three-door Gelandewagen 78 580 USD.