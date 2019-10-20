For sale put up one of the first models in the world auto
At the auction Bonhams the first of November at two o’clock local time will be issued a unique lot — the car Panhard-Levassor Type A2, dated 1901, the year of release. It is noted that this is one of the first cars in the world.
It is known that there are only five models of the above Type A2 year old French automaker. To date, the assets of the company belong to the company on the creation of armored vehicles Auverland and manufacturer Citroen. A car that is put up at auction, has a rich racing history — Panhard-Levassor Type A2 participated in 60 different races, the first of which was a stop in Brighton from London.
This model car was ordered personally by Rene de Kniffen — one of the best racers of his time in the world. Information became available after the study of several copies of factory documents Panhard-Levassor Type A2. In 1897, rené de Knyff was appointed head of the automaker Panhard — after the death of the founder.
Analysts believe that the car goes over 200-250 thousand pounds (16-20 million rubles at the current exchange rate). It is noted that the final cost model of Type A2 because of its uniqueness and its rich history can increase several times in the course of trading.