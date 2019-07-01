For some people the risk of cancer of the liver and gallbladder
People with diseases of the teeth and gums the risk of cancer of the liver and gallbladder in the average increased by 30 percent in comparison with the owners of the healthy oral cavity, the study showed.
That scientists have established a link between diseases of the teeth and gums and increased likelihood of cancer of the liver and gall bladder, said United European Gastroenterology Journal. Experts, employees of Queen’s University in Belfast, studied the possible correlation between poor dental health and the development of cancer of the digestive tract from people in the UK. For their study, they used data from the UK Biobank. In particular, this was information obtained in the survey 500,000 British people aged 40 to 69 years during the period from 2006 to 2010 (after screening people watching was conducted until 2014).
After analyzing the set of information, the authors of the new study came to the conclusion that the poor health of the teeth and gums is not conducive to cancer of the gastrointestinal tract in General. However, they found a different pattern, indicating that people with sick teeth increases the risk of cancer of the liver, gallbladder and bile ducts. In particular, according to scientists, the owners of a bad teeth turned out to be a high risk of hepatocellular carcinoma.
The authors work on the development of cancer can affect the state of the microbiome of the oral cavity. Science has known that some bacteria that live in the mouth and lead to gum disease, can also affect the occurrence of inflammation in the internal organs. Therefore, experts admit that they also may be associated with the occurrence of liver cancer.
“Among people with sick teeth the risk of liver cancer was higher in those who ate few vegetables and fruits, as well as those who smoked and were obese,” said they.