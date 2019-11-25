For spitting in the face of a Ukrainian court ordered the resident of Oregon to write an essay about the difficulties of immigrants
The judge ordered a homeless resident of Oregon, who spat in the face of immigrant-Ukrainian, to write an essay about the difficulties of immigrants.
In August, a homeless resident of the state during a quarrel over garbage spat in the face of Ukrainian and told him to “return to his country”, writes Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
Now the judge ordered Harold Eugene Danson III until March to complete an essay of 500 words about the experience and difficulties of immigrants from Eastern Europe arriving in the United States.
“I ask you to put yourself in their place,” said circuit court judge Multnomah County Christopher Ramras.
If he fails to complete an essay or Ramras deem the result acceptable, Denson face an additional imprisonment, in addition to the assigned 90 days, which he was already awarded for the incident.
“This is a unique solution to a very serious incident,” said Deputy district attorney Multnomah County Nicole Herrmann.
“Mr. Denson needs to understand the impact his actions had on the victim and our immigrant community, said Herman. Is an opportunity for him to reconcile his behavior through compassion, education and understanding.”
If Denson satisfactorily complete the work, the judge will remove the bias in this case.
“I appreciate the opportunity to write an essay instead of accumulating the charges,” said Denson.
The incident occurred on 25 August, when Denson, as reported by KATU2, throwing garbage at the local auto show and spilled the contents of aluminum cans that he collected. The Manager of the salon, the Ukrainian immigrant, approached him with a garbage bag and said to the homeless guy cleaned up after themselves.
At some point, Denson told the Manager “to go back to my country,” and then spat in his face. He also told the owner that his dealership is on “American soil” and does not belong to him, and then threatened with a knife.
Denson did not contest the charges.