For the British “Isle of the druids” found a mysterious burial
Archaeologists exploring the Isle of Anglesey in Wales (UK), found on site of an ancient mound.
It is believed that about two thousand years ago this island was inhabited by the priests of the vanished Celtic tribes and the druids.
The burial attracted the attention of scientists, as belonged to a much earlier era. His age was estimated at four thousand years, according
The Isle of Anglesey separated from the mainland by the Menai Strait, thin, covered with numerous stone monuments of Neolithic and Bronze age.
The most famous of them – a 5,000-year-old tomb of Bryn Celli Ddu (translated from the Welsh “mound in the dark grove”). Its entrance is on the position of the sun in the summer solstice.
Archaeologists excavated it in 1928-1929, then the building was reconstructed.
Modern researchers have drawn attention to an inconspicuous mound, located 50 metres away from the ancient monument.
It turned out that it was erected in the bronze age, but some artifacts can be several thousand years older. This shows that Bryn Celli Ddu was an important ceremonial center for a very long time.
Now the researchers plan to investigate whether it exists inside of human remains.
Interestingly, the Isle of Anglesey tied to the druids in the only mention of the Roman historian Tacitus. The text, written in the mid first century, he wrote: the Roman legions who invaded the territory of modern Britain, faced with an army of Celts. Among them were priests-druids who chanted curses against the enemy.
It is known that the Celts in the end were defeated. But the story about the druids was picked up by later writers, who represented Anglesey as a “center of resistance” Ancient Rome.
No other evidence of the presence of the druids on the island and in Britain, scientists are still not found.
But the mounds on the island, apparently used for ritual ceremonies.
Scientists have found fragments of pottery and flint tools from the bronze age. Scanning of soils revealed the hidden ancient structures such as the pit circles, and artifacts, including the remains of a stone ax.
“People have returned to this landscape for thousands of years,” concluded the study authors.
Earlier it was reported that in Ireland, found megalith – the same age as Stonehenge.