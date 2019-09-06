For the court it will not change anything: the Bellingcat made a surprise announcement about the release of the Tzemach
The release from custody of the suspect Vladimir Tzemach will have impact on the future of the court over the guilty in the crash Malaysian “Boeing” in 2014. This statement was made by the representative of the international investigative group is Bellingcat Hristo Grozev.
Tzemach is considered to be one of the participants of the transport installation “Buk”, which was shot down passenger liner. But the group is Bellingcat believe that the investigation and without Tzemach enough evidence to reach a verdict.
“From the point of view of evidence, nothing will change. International investigative group has amassed so much objective evidence proving the involvement of Russia, that for the court it (the exemption) will not change anything… the process will be enough legitimate evidence to a judge handed down an objective verdict, “said Grozev in comments to Radio Liberty project.
The investigator also believes that Russia’s demands to give her Tzemach is further proof of the involvement of the citizen to the Downing of the plane.
We will remind, the so-called “chief of defense “DNR” Vladimir tzemach admitted on video that he was hiding “Buk”, from which knocked Malaysian “Boeing”. During the special operation SBU tzemach was arrested and transported to the territory controlled by Ukraine. In Russia, meanwhile, “cleaned up” video evidence of the involvement of the Tzemach to the collapse of the liner.
September 5, the court released the Tzemach on personal recognizance and allowed him to return to place of residence — that is, on uncontrolled territory. An international volunteer community InformNapalm fear that Ukraine Tzemach no longer see.
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter