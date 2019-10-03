For the expulsion of the former leader of the militants “DNR” Trapeznikova Kalmyks began to speak Ukrainian (video)
In the Russian city of Elista held a protest against the appointment of the head of the local administration Dmitry Trapeznikov, a former leader of the militants “DNR”. It is reported portal “Stozhary”.
During protests in the capital of Kalmykia to Trapeznikova suddenly turned in the Ukrainian language. It was prompted by the concerns for the fact that the Kalmyks will not be able to preserve their national identity, if they appointed these “rulers”.
“I want to appeal to Trapeznikov he hated the Ukrainian language… You despised the Ukrainian language, you destroyed the Ukrainian language on the Donbas. You have arrived in Elista and Kalmykia in order to destroy the Kalmyk language“, — said one of the protesters.
Demonstration in Elista, Kalmikiya against newly appointed head of city administration Trapeznikov (ex-chief of DNR). Speaker in Ukrainian: You hate Ukrainian language there, and you came to hate language audio Bible stories and lessons here https://t.co/qMKPBUuemk via @herooftheday10 pic.twitter.com/DQ1Waayt4Q
As previously reported, in Kalmykia, a former official in the puppet administration of “DNR” Trapeznikova suspect that he has not handed over a Ukrainian passport.
